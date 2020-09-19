Short Interest in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Drops By 11.7%

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $126,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Corecivic stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.57. 5,078,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.06.
Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corecivic will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Corecivic
CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
