Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Decreases By 15.9%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,984. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average of $170.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

