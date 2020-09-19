Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Rises By 13.8%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,840,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 20,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,961,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,108,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.37.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

