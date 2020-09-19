Short Interest in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Increases By 12.3%

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $10.48. 1,975,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens cut shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 23.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 87.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 146,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 275,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.