Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rises By 12.5%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DMAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. 48,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,843. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DMAC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

