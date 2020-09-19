Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rises By 12.8%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,100 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 774,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $195,692.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,191.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,974 shares of company stock worth $11,759,448. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,497. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18. Diodes has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

