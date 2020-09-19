Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declines By 14.5%

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DMLP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,286. Dorchester Minerals has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 57.20%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 724,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 144,584 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 718,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 451,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 385,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

