Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Declines By 13.0%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT remained flat at $$0.72 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.31. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DYNT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

