Short Interest in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Drops By 12.9%

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,440,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 24,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 7,994,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,151. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 306,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 151.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

