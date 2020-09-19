Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Decreases By 12.8%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 573,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,516. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.81.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of electroCore by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of electroCore by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

