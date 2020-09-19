Short Interest in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Declines By 11.7%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 959,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $449.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.0076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,655,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005,075 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 20,897,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,815 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,278,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,076 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,575,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 995,069 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,939,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 884,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.