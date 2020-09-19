Short Interest in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Decreases By 18.9%

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Envela in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envela during the second quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 101,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,827. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

