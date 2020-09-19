Short Interest in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Drops By 16.7%

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EVA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.21. 121,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,980. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 510.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.