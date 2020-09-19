Short Interest in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Decreases By 17.1%

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $68,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $123,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,566 shares of company stock valued at $635,305 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 3,636,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,597. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

