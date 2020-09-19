Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declines By 11.3%

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. 2,175,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

