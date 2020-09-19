Short Interest in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Decreases By 16.0%

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 390,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of LAND traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $338.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

