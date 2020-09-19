Short Interest in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Decreases By 16.0%

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 390,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of LAND traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $338.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.
LAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.
