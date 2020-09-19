Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Drops By 16.3%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Global Partners from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Global Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

GLP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. 45,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,386. The company has a market cap of $444.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 0.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 27,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $266,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

