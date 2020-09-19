Short Interest in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Drops By 11.4%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $16.16. 1,351,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 2,636,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,009,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 740,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 710,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

