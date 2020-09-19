Short Interest in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Drops By 11.4%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $16.16. 1,351,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73.
GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 4,591,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 2,636,372 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,009,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 983,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 740,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,119,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 710,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.
About GRIFOLS S A/S
Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.
