Short Interest in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Expands By 12.2%

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,427,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 18.4% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after purchasing an additional 257,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 32,263.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 234,881 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in HB Fuller in the second quarter worth $8,246,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HB Fuller by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 159,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

