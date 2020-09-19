Short Interest in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Expands By 13.8%

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,100 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 462,100 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Houston American Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

HUSA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 98,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,960. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

