Short Interest in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Declines By 11.3%

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 10,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,857,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 446.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in IHS Markit by 68.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in IHS Markit by 93.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

