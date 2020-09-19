Short Interest in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Decreases By 14.9%

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $1,326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,389.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry G. Steele bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,239.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,560.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 490.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 387,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 114.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on INFU shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

INFU traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,384. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

