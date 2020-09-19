Short Interest in Ingenico Group SA (OTCMKTS:INGIF) Increases By 10.5%

Ingenico Group SA (OTCMKTS:INGIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ingenico Group stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. Ingenico Group has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $148.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.90.

Get Ingenico Group alerts:

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingenico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.