Short Interest in INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Declines By 11.8%

INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $27.85.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

