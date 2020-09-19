Short Interest in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Decreases By 11.3%

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 753,100 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 848,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. 900,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.24.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

