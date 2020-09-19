Short Interest in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Grows By 13.7%

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 601,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IMXI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,948. The company has a market cap of $569.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. BidaskClub upgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

In related news, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,948.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $410,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in International Money Express by 608.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in International Money Express by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in International Money Express by 33.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

