Short Interest in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Grows By 13.7%

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,500 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 601,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IMXI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,948. The company has a market cap of $569.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,948.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $410,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,794 shares of company stock worth $2,578,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in International Money Express by 608.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in International Money Express by 10.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,666,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 350,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in International Money Express by 33.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Money Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
