Short Interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Drops By 13.4%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,330,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 24,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 361.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 156,987 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 500,309 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 119,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 440,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 171,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 2,465,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

