Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Decreases By 13.0%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 30.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. 461,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,328. The company has a market capitalization of $318.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.26. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a positive return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.