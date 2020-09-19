Short Interest in KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Increases By 10.3%

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC GRP NV/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get KBC GRP NV/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.26. KBC GRP NV/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $39.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. KBC GRP NV/ADR had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC GRP NV/ADR will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC GRP NV/ADR Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC GRP NV/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.