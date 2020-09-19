Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Increases By 14.3%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of KNSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. 1,354,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,755. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $750,672.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 59.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 229,217 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

