Short Interest in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Drops By 16.1%

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 83.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. 1,716,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

