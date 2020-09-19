Short Interest in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) Drops By 11.5%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LLIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 62,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,437. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Lianluo Smart has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.40% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

