Short Interest in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Grows By 10.0%

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of MTEX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $35.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

MTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mannatech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

