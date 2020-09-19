Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Decreases By 12.3%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,630,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.2111 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,537,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 93,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

