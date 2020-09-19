Short Interest in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Decreases By 11.3%

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

MBII has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Aegis raised their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.40 to $1.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.93.

Shares of MBII remained flat at $$1.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 228,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,762. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. Research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. State Street Corp grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 54.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 33.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

