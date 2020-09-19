Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Declines By 16.5%

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 681,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MTX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 456,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.