Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Declines By 16.5%

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 681,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MTX traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 456,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

