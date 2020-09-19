Short Interest in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Declines By 11.5%

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,020,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 31,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.87. 13,000,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,069,949. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $298,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,734,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,961,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,102 shares of company stock valued at $55,673,291. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 175.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

