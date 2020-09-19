Short Interest in MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Rises By 14.3%

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MTBCP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 9,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,345. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56. MTBC has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

