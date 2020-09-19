Short Interest in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declines By 13.0%

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 84.7% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 329,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,103 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $4,758,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,524,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Nelnet stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. 258,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,198. Nelnet has a one year low of $36.70 and a one year high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 72.70, a current ratio of 72.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.