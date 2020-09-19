Short Interest in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Drops By 11.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 5,305,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,970. The firm has a market cap of $445.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

