Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Decreases By 18.2%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 2,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53,687 shares during the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

