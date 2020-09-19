Short Interest in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Drops By 11.4%

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock worth $345,959. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,103,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,391 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

