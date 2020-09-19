Short Interest in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Expands By 9.2%

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 130,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 79.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 140.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE REX traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.88. 147,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,131. The company has a market capitalization of $414.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.35. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

