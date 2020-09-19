Short Interest in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) Declines By 15.8%

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 118,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

RCKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

RCKY traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 149,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.65. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.34 per share, for a total transaction of $164,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 283,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

