Short Interest in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Declines By 14.4%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SNMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,435. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.64.
About Sanchez Midstream Partners
