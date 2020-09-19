Short Interest in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Declines By 14.4%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,435. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

