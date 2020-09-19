Short Interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rises By 12.6%

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.63 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $80.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STSA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. O’neil sold 2,115 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $74,511.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,511.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,115 shares of company stock worth $126,161. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,068 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

