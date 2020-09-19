Short Interest in SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Grows By 12.3%

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,253,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 4,676,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBRCY opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. SBERBANK RUSSIA/S has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Company Profile

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit.

