Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Drops By 12.3%

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $882,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,979,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 33,461 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,864. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.