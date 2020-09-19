Short Interest in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Decreases By 16.4%

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $141,396.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 231,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,740.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,225.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,709 shares of company stock worth $193,396. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 54,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,326. The stock has a market cap of $215.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

