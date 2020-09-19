Short Interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Drops By 12.4%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 903,300 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of SOI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. 547,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $303.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $70,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

